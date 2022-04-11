1,000 blue pinwheels planted at Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blue pinwheels have been planted all around the front of the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass in Lexington to bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Officials have called this a real community event. Partners from all across the city were at the center Monday to plant 1,000 of the pinwheels.

“Kentucky has one of the highest rates of child abuse in the nation,” said Winn Stephens, Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass Executive Director. “So, we want folks to drive by, to see these pinwheels, to think of the children that they represent, and to realize that we all need to be aware of the scourge of child abuse.”

Each pinwheel represents a child who will come to the center to get help because of the abuse they’ve faced.

Stephens says it’s vital for everyone to know the signs of child abuse and be ready and willing to report it. He says that’s the only way we’ll be able to cut down on a consistent problem here in the commonwealth.

“It just takes one person to recognize the signs, to make that phone call, to help get that child out of a terrible situation, and doing that can change the course, the trajectory of their life together,” Stephens said.

Mayor Linda Gorton also presented a declaration Monday morning declaring April 2022 Child Abuse Prevention Month in Lexington.

