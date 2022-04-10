Advertisement

Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team rescues injured hiker on Sky Bridge Trail

Older woman rescued on Sky Bridge Trail in Wolfe County
Older woman rescued on Sky Bridge Trail in Wolfe County(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team responded to an injured hiker on Sky Bridge Trail just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

A woman had taken a misstep and struck her head during a fall.

Team Deputy Chief Mike Hackett worked alongside providers from Breathitt Wolfe EMS to assess the woman. While she was conscious and responsive, it was determined that it would be best to conduct a carry out as a precaution.

Wolfe Co. Search and Rescue says team rope rescue technicians rigged a low angle belay to assist in the woman’s safe evacuation up a staircase just before the trailhead.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Harlan County shooting sends one person to the hospital
Loretta Lynn grew up in a small cabin on Butcher Hollow in Van Lear, Ky. and now, historical...
Johnson County celebrates birthday of country music icon
The shooting happened on Monday.
Officer-involved shooting in Buchanan County, Va.
Man vandalizes EKY businesses with hatchet
Several EKY businesses vandalized by man with hatchet
Bill will lower age that employees can serve alcohol in Kentucky

Latest News

Back and forth rain chances for the first half of the week
The crash happened Friday morning on Route 119 at the Old Logan Rd intersection.
Linda Lee remembered after crash; family asks for change at Logan Co. intersection
Local author, Micah Turner
EKY high schooler writes book to bring awareness to mining disaster
Ashes are all that remains of a JW Wood storage building after a large fire dealt at least $1...
Fire severely damages Morehead stave mill, jeopardizes family business
Cars lined up outside Buffalo Trace Distillery for their annual Easter drive-through event,...
WATCH | Driving Down the Bunny Trail Easter event back at Buffalo Trace