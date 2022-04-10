Tulips at a Georgetown flower farm ready for picking

SCOTT Co., Ky. (WKYT) - Lavender in Bloom U-Pick Flower Farm in Georgetown is open for picking, despite the up and down weather in Central Kentucky.

It’s open every day for about three more weeks until the plants are gone. Reservations can be made in advance.

This season is the owners’ second for tulip picking. Tessa and Kefah Habash, both practicing optometrists, opened the farm five years ago.

“We spend most of our days in a small dark room,” Tessa said.

Her and her husband’s latest venture is no optical illusion. She said they were inspired to open a flower farm after a visit to a lavender farm several years ago.

“We loved the color, the fragrance, it was just wonderful being outside and something just struck with us that that would be fun to do when we retire,” she said.

They decided to open up a lavender farm before retirement. Now, they see double. They added tulips to the property last year.

“I love their array, their colors, the different styles are really pretty,” said customer Jennifer Simpson.

In one office, the Habashs examine irises. In this one, a field of thousands of tulips.

“It was my husband’s idea to expand on the u-pick,” Tessa said. “The lavender is really only in bloom in June and we really enjoyed being outside and it was over so fast.”

Tessa said it’s more than a business, it’s a bonding activity for families, including her own.

“We really find that working on the farm, being outside smelling the lavender, being around the birds and nature, it really does lower our stress level for the days we go to work,” she said.

They said this winter hasn’t been too harsh on their flowers. Tessa said they may lose some of the newer plants, but the variety of tulips they grow can handle wet and cold weather.

The flower farm is adding more types of flowers, including sunflowers which are expected to bloom around Labor Day.

