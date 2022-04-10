Quiet end to the weekend, unsettled work week ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather stays quiet as we close out the weekend, but showers and possible storms return to the mountains by your next work week.

Tonight through Monday night

The weather stays quiet into tonight! We remain dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows will not be as cool as we only fall into the mid-and-upper-40s. Get out and enjoy this dry weather because showers return by Monday.

On Monday, we stay partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers will be possible, so keep the rain gear on standby! Temperatures top out in the lower-70s across the mountains.

Scattered showers stick around into Monday night. We stay mostly cloudy with lows only falling into the mid-50s.

Showers and Storms Possible

More showers are possible on Tuesday. We are also keeping an eye on possible storm chances. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Level 1 Marginal risk from Morehead to Hazard to Middlesboro and back to the west. The severe weather threat is low, but it is not zero, so we will keep an eye on it. High temperatures on Tuesday stay in the low-and-mid-70s.

Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Our next cold front looks to sweep through the mountains by Wednesday evening and overnight. This will bring another threat of showers and storms. Again, we will keep you updated, but stay weather aware over the next few days. Highs soar into the mid-and-upper-70s.

Showers could linger into Thursday morning, but we start to dry out and clear out by the afternoon and evening. Highs remain mild in the upper-60s. Lows fall into the lower-40s.

Extended Forecast

Friday is looking dry and partly cloudy. Highs stay above average in the lower-70s.

Models are trending drier for Saturday. It is looking like a dry start to the weekend under a partly cloudy sky. Again, temperatures top out in the lower-70s.

Scattered showers look possible on Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-60s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.