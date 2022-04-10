Officer-involved shooting in Buchanan County, Va.

GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - A person was sent to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Grundy, Virginia.

Officials with the Grundy Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:40p.m. on Saturday at the Appalachian Inn on Hoot Owl Road.

Police said the officer was ‘assisting the individual with relocating’.

An altercation between the officer and suspect occurred, which led to the shooting.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Police said the officer was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

