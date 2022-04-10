Advertisement

NKY man pleads guilty to 69 counts of child porn, 1 count of tampering with evidence

Emmanuel Curry, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
Emmanuel Curry, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said.(Kenton County Detention Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man pleaded guilty Friday to dozens of child pornography charges and one count of tampering with physical evidence without a plea agreement, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Sanders says that Emmanuel Curry was arrested on Feb. 17, 2021, after police searched his home on McCullum Pike.

After receiving a tip, Kenton County police searched Curry’s home, where the 20-year-old lived with his father.

When deputies arrived, Curry threw his cell phone out the window hoping that they would not find it, Sanders said.

Police found the phone, which contained 69 files of illicit images.

Sanders describes the material found as “some of the most offensive child pornography” he’s seen in his career.

Curry uploaded multiple images to Bing in January 2021 and attempted to use a reverse image search to determine where the photos came from — so he could find more, Sanders said.

Sanders says that the images Curry uploaded were of children between 2 and 4 years old.

Curry’s father told police that his son admitted to downloading the child pornography after officers left the scene, Sanders said.

Sanders says Curry is scheduled for sentencing on June 6 at 9 a.m. He faces between one and 20 years in prison and will have to register as a sexual offender. Saunders adds that Curry has to serve more than 20% of his sentence or until he completes Kentucky’s Sexual Offender Treatment Program before being eligible for parole.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man vandalizes EKY businesses with hatchet
Several EKY businesses vandalized by man with hatchet
Shooting
Harlan County shooting sends one person to the hospital
One man dead in Knott County shooting
Loretta Lynn grew up in a small cabin on Butcher Hollow in Van Lear, Ky. and now, historical...
Johnson County celebrates birthday of country music icon
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Latest News

Bluegrass Mountain Cup held in Floyd County
Bluegrass Mountain Cup held in Floyd County
The shooting happened on Monday.
Officer-involved shooting in Buchanan County, Va.
Cars lined up outside Buffalo Trace Distillery for their annual Easter drive-through event,...
Driving Down the Bunny Trail Easter event back at Buffalo Trace
File photo - police lights in the KC metro.
UofL baseball game to resume without fans following bomb threat
Knott County officials preparing for 4th of July event at Sportsplex
Knott County officials prepare for upcoming Easter event at Sportsplex