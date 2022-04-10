Advertisement

Mountain Arts Center hosts 2022 Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Its no secret that the Appalachian Mountains have produced talented musicians, artists and writers, and many of them gathered under one roof on Saturday for the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards (APPY’s) in Prestonsburg.

“You know, when you’re a musician, you’re kind of involved in an informal family and its kind of cool to see all your different family members that you don’t even know, and you’re meeting them, its kind of like one big reunion,” said Adam Williamson, a Best Wind and Brass Nominee.

The APPY’s not only recognizes Appalachians in country or bluegrass music, but the awards span across different genres.

“Its pretty interesting, a lot of country artists are around here, not many rap,” said Carter “Lil Cartier” Maynard, a Best Hip Hop Nominee. “But Jack Harlow, EST coming out of Kentucky, its helping out a lot. And Bryson Tiller, too.”

Educators, TV personalities and writers were also recognized during the ceremony.

“Its really neat that I had the opportunity to be included,” said Lyssa Culbertson, a Best Blog & Best Author Nominee. “It includes other arenas in art and entertainment so even though I write about music, normally I wouldn’t be up for something like this.”

The event was emceed by Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, the grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, who said it’s nice to have an awards ceremony that honors the mountains and the talent within them.

“There’s so many stars born in these hills,” said Lynn. “I mean, Loretta Lynn, Dwight Yoakam, Crystal Gayle, Patty Loveless, Chris Stapleton.”

Music journalist and event co-coordinator Jessica Blankenship added that the APPY’s not only recognizes the talent that comes from the mountains but it also helps to paint a positive image of the Appalachian region.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man vandalizes EKY businesses with hatchet
Several EKY businesses vandalized by man with hatchet
One man dead in Knott County shooting
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Family of murder victims fight to keep murderer on death row
Auditor Mike Harmon found a lot of issues with City of London money.
London audit shows money mismanagement, mayor urged to resign

Latest News

Shooting
Harlan County shooting sends one person to the hospital
Loretta Lynn grew up in a small cabin on Butcher Hollow in Van Lear, Ky. and now, historical...
Johnson County celebrates birthday of country music icon
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and a Lexington nonprofit is using the time to educate...
WATCH | Kentucky has 5th highest rate of child abuse, Lexington nonprofit educates community about the issue
A man was taken into custody and interviewed by police Saturday night after they say he robbed...
WATCH | Police say armed robbery suspect in custody after running through Lexington neighborhood