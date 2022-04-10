Mountain Arts Center hosts 2022 Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Its no secret that the Appalachian Mountains have produced talented musicians, artists and writers, and many of them gathered under one roof on Saturday for the Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards (APPY’s) in Prestonsburg.

“You know, when you’re a musician, you’re kind of involved in an informal family and its kind of cool to see all your different family members that you don’t even know, and you’re meeting them, its kind of like one big reunion,” said Adam Williamson, a Best Wind and Brass Nominee.

The APPY’s not only recognizes Appalachians in country or bluegrass music, but the awards span across different genres.

“Its pretty interesting, a lot of country artists are around here, not many rap,” said Carter “Lil Cartier” Maynard, a Best Hip Hop Nominee. “But Jack Harlow, EST coming out of Kentucky, its helping out a lot. And Bryson Tiller, too.”

Educators, TV personalities and writers were also recognized during the ceremony.

“Its really neat that I had the opportunity to be included,” said Lyssa Culbertson, a Best Blog & Best Author Nominee. “It includes other arenas in art and entertainment so even though I write about music, normally I wouldn’t be up for something like this.”

The event was emceed by Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, the grandchildren of Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, who said it’s nice to have an awards ceremony that honors the mountains and the talent within them.

“There’s so many stars born in these hills,” said Lynn. “I mean, Loretta Lynn, Dwight Yoakam, Crystal Gayle, Patty Loveless, Chris Stapleton.”

Music journalist and event co-coordinator Jessica Blankenship added that the APPY’s not only recognizes the talent that comes from the mountains but it also helps to paint a positive image of the Appalachian region.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.