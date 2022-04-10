Advertisement

Knott County officials prepare for upcoming Easter event at Sportsplex

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County officials are gearing up for the second annual Easter Egg Hunt.

Hosted at the Knott County Sportsplex, the event will feature inflatables, free food, prize eggs, Easter bunny photo opportunities and more.

Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said, this year, they have partnered with several non-profit organizations and local businesses.

“It’s going to be a great day for Knott County and our community,” he said. “Especially, for our kids, we just want our kids to have a good time. That’s what’s going to make it successful.”

Dobson said last year they had more than 100 kids participate.

This year, they expect to see more than 300.

