Harlan County shooting sends one person to the hospital

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police responded to a shooting Saturday night in Harlan County.

The shooting happened in the Evarts community.

According to police, one person was flown to Johnson City Medical Center for their injuries.

Troopers have not made any arrests at this time.

We will update this story when more information is available.

