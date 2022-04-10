Advertisement

Driving Down the Bunny Trail Easter event back at Buffalo Trace

Cars lined up outside Buffalo Trace Distillery for their annual Easter drive-through event,...
Cars lined up outside Buffalo Trace Distillery for their annual Easter drive-through event, where families could collect eggs and treats and visit the bunny.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Cars lined up outside Buffalo Trace Distillery for their annual Easter drive-through event, where families could collect eggs and treats and visit the bunny.

Last year the event was a drive-up instead of in person due to the pandemic, and because it was such a success, they decided to continue it this year.

Volunteers from parks and recreation, local high schools, and law enforcement were there to help people enjoy the spirit. Guest traveled through the bunny trail to various stations on the grounds before waving hi to the bunny at the end.

Buffalo Trace’s motto is honor, tradition, and embrace change, and that’s what the event continues to do each year as they have been holding Easter on the grounds for over 20 years.

The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for the two-hour event, and smiles crossed the faces of all who attended.

Some of the families that came out to this event attend yearly and continue making new memories and remembering the old.

One family even brought their furry friend to greet the staff and bunny.

Buffalo Trace Distillery is closed on Easter Sunday, and their next family-friendly event will be over the summer.

