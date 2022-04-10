Artist donates gift to fund new Breonna Taylor undergraduate scholarships at UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Renowned artist Amy Sherald, known for her portrait of Breonna Taylor used on the cover of the September 2020 issue of Vanity Fair, donated a gift to the University of Louisville on Sunday.

The gift is a result from distributions from a trust established through the sale of her famed portrait and will support a new law school fellowship and undergraduate scholarships in honor Taylor, the release said.

The presentation was made following the inaugural Brandeis School of Law’s Breonna Taylor Lecture on Structural Inequality, the release said.

Sherald was awarded the law school’s first Darryl T. Owens Community Service Award, which honors the late Kentucky state representative.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.