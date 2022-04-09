Advertisement

Reforest the Bluegrass returns in person to Lexington

April 9th kicked off the city of Lexington’s Reforest the Bluegrass event, where community members could plant trees in Belleau Woods Park.
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - April 9th kicked off the city of Lexington’s Reforest the Bluegrass event, where community members could plant trees in Belleau Woods Park. Last year the event was significantly smaller due to the pandemic, and this year they were back in full force.

Not even a little snow could stop the over 300 people from coming out.

“Here today in this weather, this cold and unpredictable weather, they are so enthusiastic about it, and there is something magical about Reforest the Bluegrass,” said Angela Poe, senior program manager for the department of environmental quality.

In a little over a couple of hours, this section of Belleau Woods Park went from an open field to being filled with new trees as people were eager to get their hands in the dirt.

“Yeah, we have 17 species of trees, and we’re gonna put over 6,000 trees into this site,” said Poe.

Trees help clean the air and our environment, but they can also increase property value, so it’s important to give back to our community.

“So many benefits for our community, especially in urban areas where we have a lot of runoff because we have streets and roads and houses. Trees absorb a lot of the access to stormwater which helps our local creeks,” said Poe.

They also have a reforest at-home program that started during the pandemic where you can pick up trees to plant at home.

“And people can get up to three trees free, and we’re gonna give those away next Saturday between 10 AM and 1 PM,” said Poe.

Green Forest Work and KU donated all of the trees planted on site.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man vandalizes EKY businesses with hatchet
Several EKY businesses vandalized by man with hatchet
One man dead in Knott County shooting
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
KSP: Laurel County man facing charges following investigation into child pornography
Partial building Collapse in Hindman, KY
Building partially collapses in Hindman
Auditor Mike Harmon found a lot of issues with City of London money.
London audit shows money mismanagement, mayor urged to resign

Latest News

Loretta Lynn grew up in a small cabin on Butcher Hollow in Van Lear, Ky. and now, historical...
Johnson County celebrates birthday of country music icon
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and a Lexington nonprofit is using the time to educate...
WATCH | Kentucky has 5th highest rate of child abuse, Lexington nonprofit educates community about the issue
April 9th kicked off the city of Lexington’s Reforest the Bluegrass event, where community...
WATCH | Reforest the Bluegrass returns in person to Lexington
'It's an event that brings people together': Redbud Ride held in London
‘It’s an event that brings people together’: Redbud Ride held in Laurel County
Every Rowan County Fire Department responded to the fire at the sawmill on Flemingsburg Rd.
Morehead fire dept. responds to early morning sawmill fire