Offense shines in UK Spring Game

Will Levis tossed two touchdowns in Kentucky's Spring Game.
Will Levis tossed two touchdowns in Kentucky's Spring Game.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a spring game in the figurative sense in Lexington on Saturday. It didn’t feel like spring, and it wasn’t really a game but there was still plenty for Big Blue Nation to be excited about.

Will Levis tossed two touchdowns in the UK’s Blue-White Spring Game, in a game that would have ended in a 32-0 win for the Blue team had the staff kept score.

Early looks on the first string offense went to returning running back Chris Rodriguez who caught a receiving touchdown along with 32 all-purpose yards as well as Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson and early enrollee from Frederick Douglass Dane Key.

“I was pleased with the scrimmage,” said Mark Stoops. “I thought we were basic on both sides of the ball, but still it’s a fundamental game. It was nice to see Will be efficient. We all know how talented he is and the arm talent, but it was nice to see some of the receivers step up and make plays for them. I thought all the quarterbacks did a nice job.”

Three former mountain football stars saw time in the Blue-White game. Somerset’s Kaiya Sheron threw a 25-yard pass in the first drive of the second half. Johnson Central’s Grant Bingham, an early enrollee, saw some time on the offensive line late in the game and Breathitt County’s Braxton Eiserman assisted in a tackle in the second half.

While the game stayed mainly fundamental throughout, Stoops said that the defense needs to improve.

“It was definitely sloppy out there,” Stoops said. “It’s a fine line with going how many days completely live and getting that work in. Again, I think that there was definitely some sloppy play out there at times and I need to see exactly where it was and where it came from but I know there was some missed tackles and position on the football was poor and that always really bothers me.”

Kentucky has two more practices left before breaking for the summer. The Wildcats’ first game is on Sept. 3 in Lexington against Miami (Ohio).

