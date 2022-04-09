‘It’s an event that brings people together’: Redbud Ride held in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual Redbud Ride took place Saturday in London.

Hosted by London Downtown Inc., the event began at 7:30 a.m. and several bikers came out before the sun came up.

“We welcome cyclists from all over America to London, Kentucky,” Director Daniel Carmack said. “People that are riding routes, everything from 30 plus miles to over 100 miles. It’s an event that brings people together.”

Some participants said they were joining the ride for the first time.

“So, I had originally done the Licking Valley Century and that’s in Alexandria, Kentucky,” Event Participant Casey Williams said. “I’m from Northern Kentucky, so it’s a little bit closer to home. Rode with some people there and they spoke really highly of the Redbud.”

Carmack said they saw more than 930 riders pre-register for the event.

“We see people from all over the country come to London, Kentucky for this event,” he said. “We’ve already talked to people from Michigan, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, Florida. They’re here today, just for the Redbud Ride.”

Williams said he was happy with the experience.

“Everybody is super friendly, they had some nice warm pancakes in there for us,” he said. “Everybody seems in high spirits and really excited to get out and see more of the countryside.”

Bikers said they were anxious to brace the cold weather and early hours for a unique challenge.

“Doing what normal people don’t want to do,” Williams said. “As far as getting out there and challenging yourself and just achieving what most people think is impossible.”

Carmack said the event started in Laurel County and spanned through the southcentral region.

“Multiple routes go through Jackson County and parts of Rockcastle County. It’s going to be a little bit chilly but it’s still going to be a beautiful ride,” he said. “The redbuds are still blooming and starting to bloom, so, should be a good experience for them.”

Carmack said the event is also the first stop for the Kentucky Cycling Challenge.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.