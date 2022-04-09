Advertisement

Freeze Warning in effect tonight, but warmer days are ahead

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another freeze is likely across the mountains tonight, but warmer weather is expected by Sunday and the next work week.

Tonight through Sunday night

We could see a few patches of drizzle or snow flurries into this evening, but we do start to dry out and clear out into the overnight hours. It will be chilly! A Freeze Warning is in effect through Sunday morning for the counties in purple. Lows will fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s, so protect those outdoor plants.

Freeze Warning
Freeze Warning(WYMT Weather)

A beautiful day is in store on Sunday! We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be warmer in the mid-and-upper-60s.

Calm weather continues into Sunday night. Clouds will increase across the area ahead of our next rain chance. Lows fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Rain Chances Return

Scattered showers return as we start the work week on Monday. It will not be an all-day washout, but showers will be possible. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with warmer temperatures. Highs reach the lower-70s by the afternoon!

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into Tuesday. We stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Again, high temperatures top out in the lower-70s with lows falling into the upper-50s.

Our next cold front looks to sweep through the area on Wednesday. This will bring another round of showers to the mountains. High temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-70s!

Extended Forecast

Some leftover showers look possible on Thursday morning, but we begin to dry out and clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Friday is looking good, for now. We look to stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs top out in the upper-60s with lows falling into the lower-50s.

Models are hinting at a few showers on Saturday, but we still have plenty of time to watch this trend. For now, temperatures look comfortable in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

