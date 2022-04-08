Weekend Forecast: Weak disturbance brings back a taste of winter to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The biggest thing you will notice as you walk out the door this morning is the difference in the temperature. That cooler trend will continue for most of the weekend.

Today and Tonight

Most locations are starting off in the upper 30s or low 40s this morning. I think skies will stay mainly cloudy with a few scattered rain chances moving through at times today. The best chances, including some possible rumbles of thunder, come this afternoon. Highs will struggle to get to 50. Some may not make it. Keep your umbrellas handy. You will probably need them most of the day and into the night.

Speaking of tonight, temperatures will slide into the mid-30s for many locations. While the rain chances die off for a bit, they could return as snow early Saturday morning. While we are not expecting much in most locations, some of the highest elevations could get a little bit of a coating. We’ll keep you posted.

Weekend & Extended Forecast

Some snow showers will start Saturday, but quickly change back over to rain as temperatures climb into the mid-40s. It’s going to be a dreary start to the weekend, for sure. The good news is by Saturday night, the system starts to pull away and it will take the moisture with it. Lows will drop into the low 30s as clouds start to clear.

The second half of the weekend looks great on Sunday. Look for sunny skies and highs back in the low 60s.

Rain chances will return as early as Monday, but should stay fairly low. We’re keeping an eye on a couple of different systems that could impact us next week, but it’s too soon to tell on them right now. The warmth will return for a few days though as we see highs in the 70s from Monday through Thursday.

Have a great weekend and try to stay warm!

