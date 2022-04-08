Advertisement

Several EKY businesses vandalized by man with hatchet

Man vandalizes EKY businesses with hatchet
Man vandalizes EKY businesses with hatchet(WYMT)
By Keaton Hall and Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky community is rebuilding after a man vandalized several businesses in the area Friday morning.

More than 20 businesses, cars and homes throughout Bevinsville had their windows smashed early in the morning by a man wielding a hatchet.

“Yeah it started around 6 o’clock this morning,” Said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt. “[We] received numerous calls along with Kentucky State Police sent units to the area to respond to complaints of residence broke-in, businesses broke in, vehicles broke into.”

Nickolas Justice of Bevinsville was arrested after a tip from a local. He is accused of using a hatchet to vandalize and break into several buildings.

“Yeah he’s a known individual in the community to both law enforcement and the community so law enforcement has dealt with him in the past so he was not a stranger,” said Hunt. “Thank goodness the people in the community knew him, they could help identify him real quick.”

“My father-in-law, Gary Tackett, called me about 8 o’clock this morning and advised that the windows and the doors got busted, you see we had to replace these doors,” said Delmas Johnson, who helps out at Grace Auctions, which was one of the affected businesses.

Johnson said Grace Auctions only had its windows smashed without being broken into.

“You know it’s kind of shocking that they just busted the windows out and didn’t actually come into the building,” he said.

So far, Justice is accused of stealing two chainsaws.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us one person is dead following a crash on Pine Mountain Wednesday morning.
Troopers identify two killed in Letcher County crash
Coroner releases name in deadly Martin County crash
Fire in Bell County
Massive Bell County fire sends one to hospital
Perry County highway back open after multi-car crash
The steeple of the First Baptist Church in East Bernstadt was blown off by a severe...
‘It brought a moment of sadness to us’: Severe thunderstorm damages Laurel County church

Latest News

How to capitalize on federal student debt pause
More people are trying to find ways to make their dollar stretch in hard times.
Ky. experts weigh in on rising costs of food
A combination of vaccines and exposure have eliminated the seasonal predictions and warnings of...
Spring break in 2022 feeling near pre-pandemic due to low COVID numbers
While the extended pause on federal student loan payments is welcome news for millions in debt,...
How to capitalize on federal student debt pause