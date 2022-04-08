Advertisement

One man dead in Knott County shooting

(Staff)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a Knott County man on Friday.

Trooper Matt Gayheart said the shooting happened Friday morning in the Redfox community, close to the Letcher County line.

According to police, 55-year-old Harold Gevedon tried to get into his brother’s home.

In response to the attempted break-in, 59-year-old Tony Gevedon shot and killed Harold Gevedon.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Knott County Coroner’s Office.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

