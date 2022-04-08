New Little Seed Library comes to Read Spotted Newt

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Save the Children of Perry County partnered with the Read Spotted Newt book store to create a library, but not for books.

The Little Seed Library, located inside the book store, is an opportunity for kids and parents within the community to get different seeds to take home to plant and to leave seeds for other people as well.

”In our community, we do have a lot of people who are food insecure, so in planting your own garden, you can put it up for the months where you can’t plant anything,” said Susie Sizemore, Collective Impact Advisor for Save the Children. “Working together as a community and working together as a family, like planting things, it makes you feel good, it helps with your mental health, it helps with family engagement time together.”

This project coincides with Save the Children’s mission to promote hands-on activities for families to do together all while sharing the importance of agriculture.

