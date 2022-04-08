London audit shows money mismanagement, mayor urged to resign

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A southern Kentucky city council meeting got heated Thursday night during a discussion of a report from the state auditor.

Auditor Mike Harmon released a special report that found numerous cases of money mismanagement within the city of London and its tourism commission.

Now, some are calling for the mayor and city attorney to resign.

Auditor Mike Harmon found a lot of issues with City of London money. From Mayor Troy Rudder hiring relatives, to money for an expensive gospel concert never paid back when it was canceled, and the event taking place without a contract.

There are also questions about more than $1.5 million spent at Levi Jackson Wilderness Park. This led to city council member Kelly Greene asking for city attorney Larry Bryson and Mayor Rudder to resign.

The meeting Thursday night also got heated when several community members asked to speak and were not allowed, with the mayor saying it was a special meeting. Doug Phelps said police were asked to escort him out.

Councilmember Greene said she is asking for another special meeting to be held to have a vote of confidence for the mayor.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.