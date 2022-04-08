Advertisement

Ky. experts weigh in on rising costs of food

Food prices still high in the Lexington area, Ky. Retail Federation weighs in
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re heading to the grocery store, you may be spending more out of pocket.

“Prices are a little elevated, which sucks. Even just this cart was well over $100 and it’s not that much stuff,” shopper Mikey Ransdell said.

Retail experts say food prices are up, with a number of issues causing the trend. For one, grocery stores are having a problem getting the food on the shelves.

RELATED >> USDA predicts food prices will continue to soar

“It just shown some issues that we had with truck driving shortages,” said Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation.

McClain said the rise in gas prices has also made transporting food more expensive. He said the cost of raw materials like plastic and metal used to package food has gone up too.

“As it costs more to produce items, it’s going to cost more to purchase them,” said Carol Chavez, a professor of supply chain management at the University of Kentucky.

And some consumers are shocked by the lack of basic staples.

“I have noticed that milk and eggs are in short supply,” shopper Larry Sims said.

McClain said the avian flu in the Midwest is driving up the price of poultry and eggs. Experts say the food prices won’t go down anytime soon, which is causing some families to worry.

“Healthy food is already expensive, now with the prices being more elevated it’s even more expensive, which is going to lead to more people going the unhealthy way,” Ransdell said.

RELATED >> Walmart offering new truck drivers up to $110K starting pay

Despite the rise in prices, experts say there is a way you can save money.

“Whenever you can, purchase local,” Chavez said.

“Shop sales, look at what they do have on sales. Look at different cuts of meat that may be cheaper,” McClain said.

Experts recommend using coupons and buying store brand items.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us one person is dead following a crash on Pine Mountain Wednesday morning.
Troopers identify two killed in Letcher County crash
Coroner releases name in deadly Martin County crash
Fire in Bell County
Massive Bell County fire sends one to hospital
Perry County highway back open after multi-car crash
The steeple of the First Baptist Church in East Bernstadt was blown off by a severe...
‘It brought a moment of sadness to us’: Severe thunderstorm damages Laurel County church

Latest News

Man vandalizes EKY businesses with hatchet
Several EKY businesses vandalized by man with hatchet
How to capitalize on federal student debt pause
A combination of vaccines and exposure have eliminated the seasonal predictions and warnings of...
Spring break in 2022 feeling near pre-pandemic due to low COVID numbers
While the extended pause on federal student loan payments is welcome news for millions in debt,...
How to capitalize on federal student debt pause