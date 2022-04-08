Advertisement

KSP: Laurel County man facing charges following investigation into child pornography

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges following an investigation into a child pornography case.

On Thursday, officials with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch located and arrested Donald Ray Gilbert, 59, in East Bernstadt.

When the team arrived at his Bluegrass Road home, they also took equipment they believe was used in the case to distribute the sexually explicit images online.

The equipment will be taken to KSP’s forensic lab for further examination.

Gilbert is charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. He was also charged with 10 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. Both are felonies and could end up with up to five years in jail if convicted.

Gilbert was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Jackson County Golden Alert - 11:00 p.m.
Business Fire in Bell County - 11:00 p.m.
