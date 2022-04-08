Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear signs bill aimed at addressing nursing shortage

(WSAW)
By Dakota Makres
Apr. 8, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a bill aimed at addressing Kentucky’s nursing shortage.

The goal is to boost enrollment in nursing schools and lure out-of-state nurses into the state’s workforce. The governor signed the measure Thursday.

It comes a few months after Beshear declared the state’s nursing shortage to be an emergency.

Kentucky has faced a shortage of nurses for years but the problem worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measure aims to lift enrollment limits in nursing programs meeting student achievement standards. It’s meant to accelerate licensing for out-of-state nurses to work in Kentucky.

