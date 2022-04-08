Flurries mix in with cold scattered showers to start the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Old man winter doesn’t know when to say when when it comes to chilly air and the potential for snow flurries in the mountains. We saw a few last weekend and we could see a few more as we head into this one.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Cold air has been filtering into the mountains all day and we will continue to see that as we head into the nighttime hours. As the cold air pushes in, we will transition some of our cold rain showers over to some sleet or even flurries around the region overnight as lows tumble back into the lower to middle 40s overnight.

We’ll wake up with those scattered flurries around on Saturday morning as clouds will keep temperatures from warming up too fast. In fact, we’re only looking at highs getting up into the middle 40s around the region...a good 20° below average! That should be enough, though, to change our flurries back into rain showers as they start to diminish in the afternoon. We’ll start the slow clearing process overnight as we fall back into the lower 30s.

Sunday into the New Week

For those of you who are warm weather fans, I’ve got some news you’re going to like! Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend for outdoor activities as warm air starts to filter back in. Plenty of sunshine expected as highs work into the lower to middle 60s. Though, we’re still a bit cool overnight as lows fall into the middle 40s.

The pattern looks to flip back to a bit more active as we head through the work week, with chances for at least some scattered showers everyday before a stronger system looks to once again take shape over the nation’s midsection and head our way Wednesday and into Thursday. The good news at least is that we’ll see warmer temperatures push back in, with highs each and every day in the lower to middle 70s.

