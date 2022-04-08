“Evening with Poets” returns to Hazard Community and Technical College

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) say there were excited to bring back an old event on Thursday.

On Campus at the Stephens Library, Kentucky’s Poet Laureate, Crystal Wilkinson, headlined the “Evening with Poets” series put on the college’s English department.

Wilkinson met with students, faculty and community members for a reading and discussion of her work.

”It’s just simply wonderful. I’ve loved talking to high school students today, talking to college students and then having this community event tonight. Uh, it’s been great to be back in Hazard again. It’s been a long time since I’ve been here.”

The “Evening with Poets” series has featured legendary Kentucky poets in the past, and college officials hope to fully revive the tradition coming out of the pandemic.

