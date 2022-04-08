EKY animal shelter workers: Animals happier following sudden increase in volunteers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, workers with the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter said they were in desperate need of volunteers.

On Friday, though, it seemed their request was fulfilled.

Following the story WYMT did with the shelter on Tuesday, officials with the shelter said they have experienced a dramatic increase in volunteers.

Because of the amount of volunteers they have received in the last two days, each animal has been able to have time outside of their cage and several animals even had the chance to get bathed.

”We’ve had several new volunteers, we’ve also had some volunteers that have been here in the past and everybody left here with a smile, so everybody had fun,” said shelter manager Allie Mullins.

Mullins added the volunteers were not the only ones who were happier after their time at the shelter. She also said the animals seem much happier, too.

Mullins said she would like to thank everyone who took the time to volunteer. She said different rescue groups have also volunteered to help the shelter.

She added that the shelter plans to build a fenced area so the dogs can have an area to play, which will also require the help of more volunteers.

To volunteer with the shelter, you can message their Facebook page.

