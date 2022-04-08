Building partially collapses in Hindman

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A building in Hindman partially collapsed Thursday afternoon and city officials are already working to pick up the pieces.

Hindman city officials said the incident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

They added nobody was inside the building when it happened, however, there were vehicles parked around the structure. Nothing else was damaged when the building collapsed.

Eyewitnesses to event said it sounded like an explosion went off.

Mayor Tracey Neice said the building has been abandoned for quite some time, and it used to be a former clinic.

Neice said he has gotten in contact with the building’s owner and is collaborating on a plan moving forward.

Officials said they are keeping the property sectioned off until it is deemed completely safe and hope to have the building taken care of by Monday.

