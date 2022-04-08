Building for the butterflies: Prestonsburg man completes project for neighbor, fulfilling late husband’s plan

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Kaye Willis has been a champion for caterpillars for years. Collecting egg sacks from roadsides, planting milkweeds for monarchs, and sharing her knowledge of the insect with people in the community.

As she captures the metamorphosis process on camera, the photographer also uses it to spread awareness. That passion has grown far past her backyard butterfly garden, blossoming a desire to make a bigger impact on the monarch butterfly species.

”They’re food for another animal. It’s the food chain. When you’re trying to boost those numbers, you want to protect them,” said Willis.

After years of encouraging others to do the little things to help butterflies as they migrate through the area- like planting milkweed to give them a place to lay their eggs- Willis has been a go-to for butterfly facts in the community. So, she took to Facebook last week, asking for help with a project she has been thinking about for years: building a caterpillar sanctuary to keep the bugs out of harm’s way.

One of her neighbors, Tom Moak, saw the post and quickly got to work. In less than 24 hours, he completed the vision and brought the structure to Willis.

“You know, if I can do one small part to help her kind of fulfill that little dream, I’m happy to do it,” he said.

While helping with the monarchs was part of the motivation, honoring the memory and plan of Willis’ late husband Don was a larger piece.

“He always wanted to build me this, but it just couldn’t happen,” said Willis.

Don died last year, after years of what he called “driving Miss Daisy,” supporting Willis through the last mile to help her with the bugs.

“And unfortunately he passed away about a year ago and wasn’t able to do that,” said Moak. “I knew that and I knew this was important to her.

Moak said he is blessed to be able to offer up his woodworking services- a hobby that he says is all about giving back. He said it pairs well to be part of the mission to inform the community about the caterpillars. He said he is excited to see what Willis is able to capture and help cultivate in the space.

“Yeah I’m gonna be ready for ‘em. I’m going to have my milkweed, I’m going to have my caterpillar house, and I’m going to get ‘em,” said Willis.

