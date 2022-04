WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Yellow Jackets have their new head boys’ basketball coach.

Williamsburg has hired Anthony Hibbard to be the new head man of the Jackets. He led Oneida Baptist to a 16-14 record in 2022.

Hibbard replaces Eric Swords who left Williamsburg to take the Whitley County head coaching job.

