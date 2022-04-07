Advertisement

W.Va. Attorney General emphasizes ‘accountability’ in ongoing opioid trial

Wednesday marked day three of the state of West Virginia’s trial against opioid manufacturers...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Wednesday marked day three of the state of West Virginia’s trial against opioid manufacturers Janssen, Teva and Allergan.

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the manufacturers helped fuel the opioid epidemic in the state by deceiving prescribers and misrepresenting the risks and benefits of opioids.

Testimony heard Tuesday during day two of the trial put in perspective from former state chief health officer and current White House drug czar Dr. Rahul Gupta, who touched on the ongoing nature of the drug epidemic.

The attorney general said it’s all about accountability.

“But it’s just so important that people understand that these are companies that knew what they were doing,” Morrisey said. “They advanced systems in a scheme, and it ultimately cost West Virginia immeasurably.”

The trial could last up to eight weeks with as many as 73 witnesses taking the stand.

