When is it a good time to start planting?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meteorologists say we can expect cooler temperatures and even snow in some places this weekend, so it might be a good idea to hold off on your gardening.

It’s spring but we’re in the middle of what’s called ‘Dogwood Winter’ where heavy frosts can damage plants.

The big question is: when’s the best time to start planting?

Matthew Bradford, a manager at Mayo Garden Center, said the safe time to start gardening is after May 1st. Bradford said although some may feel that’s a little bit late, if you plant too early when the ground is cool, it can stunt plant growth.

”Right now the main issue is that even though it feels like springtime for most people. We do get these occasional cold spells that come through and so if you have very tender annuals or vegetables or other plants in the ground already you need to think about protecting them during these fairly predictable cold spells,” shared Bradford.

Bradford said some of the best ways to protect your plants from the cold is to use wheat straw, blankets, or a frost cloth.

He said the one thing you should never use is any kind of plastic sheeting. Bradford said that does more harm than good.

When it comes to dealing with ‘Dogwood Winter,’ Bradford said the garden center is on alert with their plants as well.

”We’ve been a little cautious here. We don’t have a lot of cold protection built-in in house here so I look ahead to the weather, I know a lot of customers are making requests for things, but if I see that we’re gonna have a cold dip here coming up I might hold off another week or two before making certain purchases but I think we’re at the end of that soon,” said Bradford.

Although some vegetables like tomatoes, squash, and peppers thrive during the warmer temperatures. Bradford said Lettuce, cauliflower, and cabbage are fine with colder temperatures.

