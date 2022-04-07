UPIKE officials and grads react to extension of student loan repayment pause

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Local college graduates and officials are celebrating the news of the freezing of federal student loan repayment until August 31.

Officials at UPIKE said this is great for recent and upcoming alumni to relieve a bit of the stress of finding a job.

“To be able to know that you have a little bit of extra time to pay back some of that loan can really be a game-changer for folks,” said UPIKE Assistant Provost Dr. Amanda Slone. “To have those stressors already and then have that added stress of the pandemic, it definitely sheds light on the issue of, you know, being able to immediately pay back a student loan or to have some time to build that up first.”

2020 UPIKE Graduate Scott Cable is one example of how the initial pausing of student loan repayment affected local college grads and is still affecting them today.

Cable graduated in May of 2020, but soon before graduating lost his job due to the pandemic. Without the initial pause, Cable would have been unable to make a significant payment on his own but he said he could have had it much worse.

“You know, I’m stressed about paying back less than $5,000 while other people owe six figures,” said Cable. “I can’t imagine the stress that’s on them, especially when the pandemic first started, you know, finding a job in any capacity was tough for everyone.”

The continuation of the repayment pause has helped many grads get on their feet before attempting to make a payment and become financially stable.

“If this pause doesn’t continue, and there have been several times where I thought it wasn’t,” said Cable. “I have money to go ahead and start paying those back and it won’t hurt me financially.”

Cable also added he would love to see loan forgiveness for students and alumni affected by the pandemic, not just locally, but across the country.

