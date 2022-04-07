‘They deserve a chance’: Magoffin County rallies behind athletes preparing for Spring Special Olympics

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Soon, Special Olympics teams from around the Big Sandy region will be meeting up in Johnson County for the first time since the pandemic began.

In preparation for the big games, Magoffin County Special Olympics has been meeting on the high school field to run, throw, and get their heads in the game.

“When we were all standing on the sidelines, watching him and cheering him on, not only did we see his joy, but we also shared that joy with him. It’s just very rewarding to be able to see them meet their goals,” said Program Coordinator Markisha Sowards.

The community has rallied behind them, making sure they have uniforms, food and all the support they need to move forward.

“They’re all really excited and the community support has been phenomenal,” Paul Montgomery, Co-Founder.

The Magoffin County team has five athletes this year: Autumn Allen, Ben Montgomery, Ryan Salyer, Hunter Spradlin, and Connor Tackett.

“I can honestly say, without the support of our community we probably wouldn’t even be possible,” said Markisha Sowards, the program coordinator. “Our goal, of course, is to include everyone that wants to be included. But we always try to keep everything free, or at a very minimum cost for people.”

That support, organizers say, is the only way the athletes are able to lace up and experience something from which they are often left out.

“They deserve a chance to do whatever they want to do,” said Montgomery.

Those involved say the local event is the perfect way to put the differently-abled athletes on a level playing field, showcasing their talents and determination in a way that normalizes their participation in team sports.

“People say it’s a disability and we say it’s a different ability,” said Sowards. “Sometimes it takes them a little longer to run the 50 meters than someone else, or maybe they can’t throw the ball as far. But the good thing about the Special Olympics is that they’re always grouped with people of their same ability.”

And, though all athletes hit milestones differently, the team is confident of one thing.

“Magoffin County’s gonna win,” said Spradlin.

The Spring Special Olympics are on the schedule for April 23, on the Johnson Central campus, giving the teams a couple more weeks to hit the pavement.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.