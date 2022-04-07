Special Olympics teams preparing to meet for first time since beginning of the pandemic

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Soon, Special Olympics teams from around the Big Sandy Region will be meeting up in Johnson County for the first time since the pandemic began.

In preparation for the big games, Magoffin County Special Olympics has been meeting on the high school field to run, throw, and get their heads in the game.

The community has rallied behind them, making sure they have uniforms, food and all the support they need to move forward.

“I can honestly say, without the support of our community we probably wouldn’t even be possible,” said Markisha Sowards, the program coordinator. “Our goal, of course, is to include everyone that wants to be included. But we always try to keep everything free, or at a very minimum cost for people.”

The Magoffin County team has five athletes this year.

