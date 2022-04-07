Sheriff: Knox County man arrested for drug charges after running from police

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department said a man with several outstanding arrest warrants was seen on Gobblers Knob Lane.

A deputy said he saw Joshua Taylor, 28, in a truck on the road and recognized him as having several warrants. When Taylor saw the deputy, the Sheriff’s release said he got out of the truck and ran.

After a short foot chase, the deputy was able to apprehend Taylor.

The deputy said he found two plastic baggies of suspected meth.

Taylor was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (on foot), resisting arrest, and possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine). He was also served with four warrants - for (2) two separate possession of a handgun by a convicted felon charges and (2) two separate trafficking controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender II and motor vehicle offenses.

During the arrest, the deputy asked for consent to search the suspect’s truck, and he said he found two baggies containing suspected meth, one of which was in the passenger’s purse.

Brittany Cox was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

