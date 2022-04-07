Severe thunderstorm damages Laurel County church

EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WYMT) - Several strong to severe thunderstorms rolled through Southern and Eastern Kentucky Wednesday evening, causing multiple instances of damage.

Most of the damage was confined to northern Laurel County, between Bernstadt and East Bernstadt, where a strong line of thunderstorms moved through around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

One of the calls received by East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue was about the steeple on top of the First Baptist Church in East Bernstadt. The storm appeared to have blown the steeple off the top of the church and onto the sidewalk in front of it.

Several people were in the church at the time, but no one was hurt when the steeple fell. The church was also noted to have been a safe haven for victims of the tornado that hit the town on March 2, 2012.

Elsewhere in the county, there were reports of a cabin under construction being blown off of it’s foundation, two damaged barns in the Wood Creek Lake area, and several instances of downed power lines or trees falling into power lines.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.