Schools return to normal after guns found on properties

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There were some scary moments for students Wednesday after a gun and a knife were found at Lincoln County High School, and a gun and a magazine were found on a bus on the way to Ripley Middle School.

Jackson County Superintendent Blaine Hess said he’s incredibly thankful to the student who grabbed the magazine and let the bus driver know what was going on.

“The ingredients were there with a gun and ammunition on the bus,” he said. “You know I can never say for sure, you always play the what-ifs, but it was a serious situation.”

Mo Kennedy, executive director with the National Association of School Resource Officers, said since school started back up in the fall of 2021 there have been more gun cases showing up in and around schools across the country.

“In these cases, it all comes down to good relationships being in place before these incidents happen, and the students in these incidents, having the confidence to go to a trusted adult,” Kennedy said.

If things had gone a bit differently at both districts on Wednesday, the stories today’s stories could look quite a bit different. Hess said now it’s about giving students the chance to talk about what happened.

“The school is taking time with each of their classes sixth, seventh and eighth-grade class to spend some time with them today to kind of debrief about the incident,” he said.

We also reached out to the Lincoln County Superintendent Jeffery Kelley to see if they’re planning anything similar. He said they’re not.

