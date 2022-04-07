Advertisement

Police: ‘No foul play’ after Indiana couple goes missing in Nevada, husband found dead

Ron and Beverly Barker have been located according to family members on social media.
By Elaine Emerson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - Authorities say there was no foul play in the disappearance of an Indiana couple visiting Nevada after the husband was found dead and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Officials with the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office along with police from Nye County and Mineral County assisted in the search for Ronnie, 72, and Beverly Barker, 69. The pair took off on a West Coast road trip in late March and their family had not heard from them since March 27.

On April 5, authorities located the Barkers’ motorhome in a remote mountain area near Silver Peak, Nevada, just before noon, KVVU reported. Authorities said it took several hours to reach the motorhome due to its location.

Once they reached the motorhome, the Kia SUV that the couple also traveled with was not there, and authorities said the motorhome appeared to be stuck. Police said after a search of the motorhome, they determined foul play was not involved.

Beverly Barker is now out of the hospital, according to their family. She was well enough to recount what had happened to her family. She gave her nephew, Travis Peters, the blessing to share the story on Facebook.

Beverly Barker said their GPS navigator took them in the wrong direction and towards Red Mountain. It’s not far from Silver Peak, which is about three and a half hours from Las Vegas. After their motorhome got stuck in the mud they decided to take their Kia SUV to seek help but got lost again.

The couple spent over a week in the cold. Beverly Barker said dehydration was their number one challenge. She uses a walker and managed the strength to collect snow so they could drink. According to their nephew’s Facebook post, Ronnie Barker passed away on Monday, April 4, likely from dehydration.

Police followed tire tracks and located the Kia approximately two miles away about 21 hours after Ronnie had died. Authorities said Beverly was alive “and in good spirits considering what took place.” Beverly was taken via aircraft to Renown Medical Center in Reno for treatment.

“Everyone involved would like to give condolences to the family of Ronnie and Beverly Barker,” police said in a release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during these trying times.”

Despite the loss of his uncle, Peters expressed gratitude for his aunt’s survival.

“A miracle took place on Red Mountain. There’s no physical way that Bev would have been able to make it to get snow time after time without the Lord carrying her up to that ridge,” Peters wrote.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us one person is dead following a crash on Pine Mountain Wednesday morning.
Troopers identify two killed in Letcher County crash
Devon Earl Metoyer, 24, of Pontiac, Michigan, was arrested on drug charges in Logan County,...
Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs seized in bust
Medina Spirit won Kentucky Derby 147 before being disqualified for failing a race day drug test
Controversial Kentucky Derby winner buried at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown
Perry County highway back open after multi-car crash
Coroner releases name in deadly Martin County crash

Latest News

Special Olympics teams get ready to meet in EKY
Special Olympics teams preparing to meet for first time since beginning of the pandemic
Police tell us one person is dead following a crash on Pine Mountain Wednesday morning.
Troopers identify two killed in Letcher County crash
Prosecutors allege Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, had falsely claimed to work for...
US: Man impersonated agent, claimed ties to Pakistani intel
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing
Alexis Sky Pierson died after being shot by another child, said Hancock County Sheriff Ricky...
Kids playing with loaded gun leads to fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl, sheriff says