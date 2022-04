BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a massive fire in Pineville.

Dispatch tells WYMT they received a call shortly after 12:30 Thursday afternoon, They say the fire has fully engulfed Moe’s Garage on Highway 119.

We are told one person was flown to a hospital with possible burns.

A reporter is heading to the scene and we will update this story.