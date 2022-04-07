Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff looking for shooting suspect

Wanted man in Laurel County
Wanted man in Laurel County(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for a man that is wanted for robbery and wanton endangerment.

The release alleges Stephen Higgins fought with a man before taking money from him. Then, he shot out of his car into a residence nearby, where there were five people.

Higgins is wanted for robbery and five counts of wanton endangerment.

The incident happened off Parker Road Wednesday night and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the search, you can call 606-864-6600.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us one person is dead following a crash on Pine Mountain Wednesday morning.
Troopers identify two killed in Letcher County crash
Devon Earl Metoyer, 24, of Pontiac, Michigan, was arrested on drug charges in Logan County,...
Nearly $80,000 worth of drugs seized in bust
Medina Spirit won Kentucky Derby 147 before being disqualified for failing a race day drug test
Controversial Kentucky Derby winner buried at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Perry County highway back open after multi-car crash

Latest News

AAA Bluegrass gets you prepared ahead of busy vacation season
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Knox Co. man arrested on outstanding warrants
Sheriff: Knox County man arrested for drug charges after running from police
Coroner releases name in deadly Martin County crash