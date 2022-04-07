Advertisement

Johnson Central hires new girls’ basketball coach

Former Shelby Valley boys' coach Jim Hicks is the new head coach of the Johnson Central girls' basketball team.(Courtesy of Kayla VanHoose)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Eagles have a new leader at the helm.

Johnson Central has hired Jim Hicks, former head boys coach at Shelby Valley, to lead the girls’ basketball program.

Along with his seven seasons at Shelby Valley, Hicks has had head coaching stops at Grant County, Bath County, Greenup County and Owsley County.

Hicks replaces Darrin Rice. JC went 6-20 in 2021-22.

