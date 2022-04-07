Johnson Central hires new girls’ basketball coach

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Eagles have a new leader at the helm.

Johnson Central has hired Jim Hicks, former head boys coach at Shelby Valley, to lead the girls’ basketball program.

Along with his seven seasons at Shelby Valley, Hicks has had head coaching stops at Grant County, Bath County, Greenup County and Owsley County.

Hicks replaces Darrin Rice. JC went 6-20 in 2021-22.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.