Governor Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff to honor Kentuckian who died in WWII

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half staff on Friday to honor a Kentuckian who died in WWII.

Navy Fireman 2nd Class Hal J. Allison, 21, from Paducah, Kentucky died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

His remains were identified last year, 80 years after the attack on December 7.

Allison will be interred at the Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.