Fatal crash confirmed in Martin County

The driver hit a tree and was pronounced dead at Highlands ARH
The driver hit a tree and was pronounced dead at Highlands ARH(WCAX)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
INEZ Ky. (WYMT) - An official with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with WYMT that a person died in a single-car crash near the Inez community Thursday morning.

Deputies confirmed the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Kentucky route 40, also known as Blacklog Road.

They said the driver hit a tree and was later pronounced dead at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center.

The identity of the victim is still unknown.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

