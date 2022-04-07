Fatal crash confirmed in Martin County

INEZ Ky. (WYMT) - An official with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with WYMT that a person died in a single-car crash near the Inez community Thursday morning.

Deputies confirmed the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Kentucky route 40, also known as Blacklog Road.

They said the driver hit a tree and was later pronounced dead at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center.

The identity of the victim is still unknown.

