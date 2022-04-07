Advertisement

Perry County highway back open after multi-car crash

(MGN Online)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A section of a busy Perry County highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash shut it down Wednesday evening.

Officials with Perry County Dispatch tell WYMT that Kentucky Highway 15 was closed in both directions near Lower Second Creek in Perry County due to a crash involving at least two vehicles. As of 10:20 p.m., the highway is back open.

Perry County EMS did transport several people to the hospital, but there is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

