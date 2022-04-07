Cooler and drier day ahead before another taste of winter moves into the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After rounds of storms rumbled through the mountains on Wednesday, the sunshine returns today ... for a little while.

Today and Tonight

It will be a cooler start to the morning since the cold front has already moved on through, but we should rebound back close to 60 later today. Look for a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day. I wish I could tell you to leave your rain gear at home, but I do think we see some stray to scattered showers at times, so take it with you, just to be safe. It will not be an all-day washout for sure.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies will stick around and some scattered rain chances are possible, especially late. Lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

We wrap up the work and school week on an ... interesting note. While we could see a little sun to start the day, it will not last as another disturbance moves into the mountains. Clouds and rain chances will increase the deeper into the day we get and the winds will pick up too. Temperatures will struggle to get into the upper 40s and some may not make it. Friday night as temperatures drop into the mid-30s, that moisture could turn wintry for a bit and the snowflakes could fly. Some light slushy accumulations are possible in the higher elevations, but most of us should not see much. Definitely something to keep an eye on!

The flakes could continue for a little while on Saturday morning before switching back over to rain as temps climb. They will still struggle to get into the mid-40s thanks to the cloud cover. Thankfully, those clouds will start to clear out Saturday night, but when we lose our blanket, we lose our heat. Temperatures will drop to around freezing by Sunday morning.

The forecast to wrap up the weekend looks amazing with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures on Sunday. Highs should top out near 60 degrees.

