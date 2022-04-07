Chilly air moves in as we head into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After the threat for strong to severe storms yesterday, we’re much milder today as temperatures are back below average. And even cooler weather is on the way as we head into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ll see clouds continue to increase as we head through the evening hours tonight as our next weak disturbance pushes into the mountains. Despite the clouds, we’ll continue to see temperatures fall below average overnight into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunshine will be hard to come by for the most part as we head into the day on Friday. Northwesterly breezes will continue to keep temperatures well below normal, only into the upper 40s and lower 50s for highs. A weak storm system will push into the area, providing us with a chance for some cold showers around the area. And as even colder air pushes in overnight and we’re able to cool down the entire atmosphere, some of those showers could turn into a few snow flurries overnight. Yes, flurries! No accumulation expected, but it will be a chilly night with lows in the middle 30s!

Weekend and Beyond

We start Saturday off with an early chance for some of those flurries before we transition back to plain old cold rain by the afternoon as the system starts to work out of the region. But with clouds sticking around, highs will stay nearly 20 degrees below normal in the middle 40s for daytime highs. Clouds will try to clear overnight as we fall down to near freezing overnight. Keep an eye on those plants!

Sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday as high pressure works into the region. We’re near 60° on Sunday and back into the 70s on Monday. And that’s all before, you guessed it, another chance for showers and thunderstorms works in for the middle of the week as highs stay in the 70s!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.