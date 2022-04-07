Advertisement

AmeriCorps NCCC helps clean Eastern Kentucky state park

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Cumberland Falls State Resort Park had some help with cleanup Thursday morning.

Members of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps took to the shores of the park, clearing the path for other tourists.

The group is a full-time, 10-month, residential, national service program in which more than 2,000 young adults serve nationwide each year

Their mission is all about preserving trails and making areas safe for visitors.

In exchange for their service, members get more than $6,000 to help pay for college or to pay back existing student loans.

Team Leader Christian Odom said it was a pleasure to help.

“So, to have volunteers like myself and my team and dozens of other around the state,” he said. “It’s more manpower for both state parks and other organizations, to really get the work they need done.”

Odom said he had nine other volunteers join him for the cleanup.

