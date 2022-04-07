Advertisement

AAA Bluegrass gets you prepared ahead of busy vacation season

(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Apr. 7, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are hitting the open road for a vacation, experts say you should have your car checked over before you do.

”I think over the pandemic period we did see people fall behind on that regularly scheduled maintenance,” Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass said.

High gas prices are still a concern for many people across the country as popular travel times quickly approach.

Gas Buddy reports the average gallon of gas in Kentucky is $3.91. Hawkins said, in previous surveys, that people typically do not cancel trips due to high gas prices, but they do budget for it.

”For example, not dine out as much while they’re on the trip they may not do as many tours that costs some type of fee,” she said.

