Walkers hit the trails in Prestonsburg for National Walking Day

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - As the sun began to rise Wednesday morning, walkers in Prestonsburg were already on their way to celebrate National Walking Day.

The American Volkssport Association Gathered in Prestonsburg to do what they do best.

One of the walkers said they started volkssporting in 1985 while they were stationed with the First Armored Division in Germany, and they have been walking ever since.

The group gathers all over the country to hit the trails with people they have met that also share their love for walking.

Members of the association said it is a great way to see and experience new things.

