TyTy Washington declares for NBA Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After one season in Lexington, TyTy Washington is testing the NBA waters.

The star Wildcat guard declared his intention to enter the draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility.

Washington averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game and shot 45.1 percent from field in his one season at UK. He was a five time SEC Freshman of the Week.

