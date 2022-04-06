Advertisement

TyTy Washington declares for NBA Draft

Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) shoots between Georgia's Tyron McMillan (4) and Jaxon Etter...
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr. (3) shoots between Georgia's Tyron McMillan (4) and Jaxon Etter (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After one season in Lexington, TyTy Washington is testing the NBA waters.

The star Wildcat guard declared his intention to enter the draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility.

Washington averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game and shot 45.1 percent from field in his one season at UK. He was a five time SEC Freshman of the Week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board.
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board
Police tell us one person is dead following a crash on Pine Mountain Wednesday morning.
Two dead in early morning Letcher County crash, troopers say
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Louisa-native advances on ‘American Idol’
Auditor: London special examination findings being sent to city’s Board of Ethics
Skyler Kestner arrested for abuse
Sheriff: Johnson County man arrested for child abuse, other charges

Latest News

Oscar Tshiebwe was the star of the night with 25 points and 21 rebounds
Oscar Tshiebwe wins Wooden Award, earns Consensus Player of the Year
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the second...
Kansas wins 2022 Basketball National Championship in nail-biter finish
Freshman forward Johni Broome was nearly unstoppable in the paint, scoring a game-high 20 points
Morehead’s Johni Broome enters transfer portal
Paul Andrews remembers the 1982 Laurel County state championship shot
Remembering ‘The Shot’ 40 years later